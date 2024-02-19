February 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos arrest for shoplifting

By Iole Damaskinos01
×ÅÉÑÏÐÅÄÅÓ

Police on Sunday arrested of a 32-year-old man in Paphos on suspicion of theft and illegal stay in the Republic.

According to the police, at 6.30pm suspicions were raised at a supermarket where the man was allegedly caught shoplifting by employees.

Police established that the 32-year-old had been residing illegally in the Republic for over three years, since April 6, 2019, and various items suspected as stolen were found in his possession. 

The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Police rescue man from ravine

Iole Damaskinos

A family show in total darkness

Eleni Philippou

Meeting at labour ministry to decide employer obligations

Iole Damaskinos

Foreign minister to attend EU council

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Armed robbery at Limassol betting agency

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign