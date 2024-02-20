February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More than 2,000 apply for electric car subsidy

By Nikolaos Prakas00
electric car 4276419 640

A total of 2,254 applications have been received since Saturday for a subsidy to buy an electric vehicle, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

“The increased interest shown by our fellow citizens… is practical proof of the feasibility of accelerating the green transition of our country, especially in electromobility,” he said.

In particular, Letymbiotis said that 1,187 applications concern the purchase of a new zero-emission carbon dioxide (CO2) vehicle, 333 applications the scrapping and replacement with a new low-CO2 vehicle, 60 the purchase of a new zero-emission CO2 vehicle for a large family – the 60 available applications were exhausted before the 48 hours were up – 34 for the purchase of a new zero-emission CO2 vehicle for a disabled person and 104 applications for the purchase of a second-hand zero-emission CO2 private vehicle, also exhausting the available applications.

“Great interest has also been shown by businesses, as all four grants for the purchase of a new electric vehicle of category N2 (commercial gross weight 3,500-12,000kg) and two grants for the purchase of a new electric vehicle of category M2 (minibus with more than eight seats) have been exhausted,” he said.

He added that the application registration process is online for all sponsorship categories on the road transport website from until November 10 or until the sponsorships in each category are exhausted, whichever occurs first.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Court case lodged against court attacker

Jonathan Shkurko

Renovation of Venetian watermill completed

Iole Damaskinos

Police: no report of Turkish Cypriot ‘attack’ in Troodos

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus Shipping Chamber welcomes mission to protect Red Sea vessels

Souzana Psara

Pulmonology clinics reopen at Troodos hospital

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus sees yearly drop in tourist arrivals during January

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign