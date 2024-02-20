February 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Renovation of Venetian watermill completed

By Iole Damaskinos00
The Venetian watermill and its aqueduct in Lefka have been restored, the bi-communal technical committee for cultural heritage announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile work on four other projects is expected to be completed in the near future, committee co-chair Sotos Ktoris said.

The waterworks were a vital element of the irrigation network in the area and its valley, and were used for growing and processing grain starting from the Venetian period and throughout Ottoman times. The watermill, located in the south end of the community, functioned as a flour mill.

“The conservation work ensures the extension of the life of this important pre-industrial monument and preserves its heritage for future generations,” the committee said.

Work included the removal of noxious vegetation from the monument and immediate surroundings, the replacement of badly worn stones, and limited infilling of the structure to ensure its stability.

The aqueduct arch was carefully dismantled and reassembled to repair cracks, and deep grouting carried out to restore the bond mortar, while a hydraulic mortar coating was added to protect the structure from rain.

Every aspect of the conservation process was carried out “with due care and respect for the history of the monument,” the committee noted.

“The water tower of the Lefka watermill with its aqueduct stand preserved today, symbolises our commitment to the rescue and preservation of the rich cultural heritage of Cyprus,” the ministry concluded.

The watermill and its aqueduct were restored with EU funding via the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

In the near future, restoration works are expected on the church of Ayios Sergios and Bacchos in Neta, the Arif Bey aqueduct in Aphania, the Mosque of the Whites, and on the church of Archangel Michael in Rizokarpaso.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

