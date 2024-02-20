February 20, 2024

Two in hospital after explosion in Engomi

Two people were hospitalised following an explosion in the Nicosia suburb of Engomi on Wednesday evening.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis explained in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the fire service had been called to respond to a call regarding an explosion in the area shortly before 7pm.

The explosion had occurred in a three-storey building in Engomi, which, according to Kettis, “suffered extensive damage.”

The building comprises of six studio apartments.

Kettis added that there is no ongoing fire in the building and said “we are conducting an investigation and inspection of the premises.”

He said that at first glance, the cause of the explosion appears to be due to a sudden loss of gas supply.

“This is the first assessment we have made, and the exact causes will be investigated later,” he said.

