Cyprus Airways’ new academy to offer high-end flight training

Cyprus Airways, the flag carrier of the island, has established the ‘Cyprus Airways Flying Academy’. This Flight Training Organisation offers EASA Flight Training courses, ranging from private to commercial and Airline Transport Licences, with Type Ratings to follow soon.

Other than core courses, the Academy also provides Structured Hour Building, specialised courses like Multi Crew Cooperation, Class Rating Instructor rating, Advanced Upset Prevention and Recovery, Airline Flight Operations Officer and, soon to follow, Cabin Crew Training.

Situated at Larnaca Airport, Cyprus Airways Flying Academy caters to both local and international students seeking high-end flight training within a busy international airport environment. Cyprus’ excellent weather conditions allow students to fly up to 340 days per year.

At the heart of the Academy, the core team comprises seasoned professionals with proven experience in Flight Training. Programmes are enhanced by leveraging synergies with the Airline, drawing upon the vast expertise of Cyprus Airways’ flight crews and utilising additional resources. Students benefit from top-notch training, fostering the development of their knowledge, skills and attitude.

Students undergo flight training using a range of single- and twin-engine aircraft and a simulator, including the Aquila AT-01, Diamond DA-40 Star, Diamond DA-42 Twin Star, and the ALSIM ALX simulator.

The Academy will take part in the ‘Pilot Expo 2024’, to be held in Berlin over February 23-24, 2024.

About Cyprus Airways Flying Academy.

A team of dynamic, enthusiastic Cyprus Airways Group aviation professionals, together with the Aviator Flight Centre’s (ΑΤΟ’s) established aviation training team, launched the Cyprus Airways Flying Academy, pooling their experience and history to reshape the island’s aviation training landscape.

For more details, visit: www.cyprusairways-flyingacademy.com or find us on Instagram and Facebook at Cyprus Airways Flying Academy.

