Irregular migrants arrive off Cape Greco

By Nikolaos Prakas02
Dozens of irregular migrants arrived by boat in Cyprus on Wednesday, police announced.

A 21-year-old man, suspected of steering one of the two vessels that landed in Cavo Greco, was arrested.

According to police, the first boat arrived at 8.15am, and had 16 men on board.

Police arrested the 21-year-old that was suspected of steering the boat, which was found after the radar picked up its signal in the area.

The second boat was found around 3pm, with 20 migrants onboard.

The boats in both instances were taken to Golden Coast in Paralimni, where they were registered. They were then taken to Pournara migrant reception centre, where they remain until they are processed.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old is expected to appear in court to be issued a remand.

 

