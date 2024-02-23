February 23, 2024

A minute with: Andrea Charalambides Glass artist & art director at 3 Angels Modern Art Gallery

Where do you live?
I live in Nicosia with my husband and my youngest twin children

What did you have for breakfast?
Only a cup of coffee

Describe your perfect day
My perfect day is to wake up with an inspiration for my next glass sculpture or glass artwork and start creating it. Then find some time to cook something special for my family and if I’m lucky to arrange a meeting with my best friends!

Best book ever read?
Generations of Silence by Cypriot writer Andri Polydorou. I felt I was travelling in the past and watching the actual lives of everyday Cypriot people and the Cypriot dialogue is excellent and give a unique freshness to the book.

Best childhood memory?
Travelling alone with my father at the age of six from England to Cyprus, all through Europe by car. Huge experience!

What is always in your fridge?
My fridge is always full of vegetables, different kinds of cheese and sauces. What I enjoy about it mostly is that it’s the outside which is full of memories! Photos of my family, especially my kids, their drawings and magnets from family holidays abroad!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
I’m listening to Angel…Shaggy 8

What’s your spirit animal?
It’s the butterfly. The butterfly is a symbol of transformation, growth, change and evolution. People who identify with the butterfly spirit animal often desire self-discovery and are creative, graceful, free and constantly seeking new experiences. I’m a very spiritual person and I believe that we have the power to overcome difficulties, be brave, strong and positive in order to achieve our goals with patience, persistence and hard work.

What are you most proud of?
I’m very proud of my husband and myself for creating a family of three beautiful children

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
Dirty Dancing… the last dance of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey which was so sexy and romantic at the same time. Watching it at the age of 16, when it came out, was life changing.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Socrates the Greek philosopher. I would like to ask him a million questions and have very long discussions with him about everything.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
Definitely in the future, maybe 50-100 years from now here in Cyprus to see how things have changed people’s lives, hopefully in a better way.

What is your greatest fear?
I got rid of my fears some years ago! The meaning of life is to live and enjoy every single day without fears.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
I would say that I’m happy and proud to have achieved my goals and everything I was dreaming, up to now.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
No humour

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
I would bring all my family together and be with them, tell them that I love them until the end.

