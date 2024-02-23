Cyprus Business Now

February 23, 2024

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC)

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) this week announced that it is once again accepting requests for the payment of reduced legal costs from individuals who have filed lawsuits against the CBC, regarding restructuring issues and bonds of Bank of Cyprus or Laiki Bank.

The announcement said that applications can be submitted for pending lawsuits against the CBC that are intended to be withdrawn, lawsuits that have been withdrawn against the CBC with pending payment of awarded legal costs, and lawsuits that have been adjudicated in favour of the CBC with pending payment of awarded legal costs.

Interested parties are invited to submit their requests to the CBC based on the procedure outlined on the CBC’s website (announcements of July 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023).

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2024, at 12:00 pm.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to consult the CBC website at www.centralbank.cy or contact the CBC at 22714600.

 

Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou this week met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, to discuss the significance of developing trade between the two communities.

keve stewart
Keve president Stavros Stavrou with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart

According to a post on social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, the chamber said that Stavrou held a meeting with Colin Stewart, where they discussed various matters, notably emphasising the importance of trade development between the two communities as a catalyst for resolving the Cyprus issue.

The meeting underscores ongoing efforts to foster economic cooperation and dialogue between the communities on the island.

 

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, February 22 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 141.77 points at 13:00 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.31 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 86.11 points, representing a drop of 0.32 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €215,848.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative, investment firm and hotel index fell by 0.28 per cent, 0.55 per cent, 1.13 per cent and 0.35 per cent respectively.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (no change), Salamis Tours (no change), Demetra Holdings (-1.15 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (-8.85 per cent), and the Cyprus Cement Public Company (no change).

