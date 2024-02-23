February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus Stock Exchange joins European exchange consortium

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
cyprus stock exchange cse

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Friday announced that it has become a member of the EuroCTP consortium, a collaborative initiative involving several European exchanges.

EuroCTP, established in August 2023, aims to offer a Consolidated Tape, providing unified electronic financial market information within the European Union.

The consortium, with representatives from participating exchanges on its supervisory board, focuses on creating transparency and equal access to market data.

The announcement explained that EuroCTP’s objectives include enhancing the visibility of European securities markets, offering standardised transaction information, and delivering a reliable and cost-effective Consolidated Tape in compliance with EU laws and regulations.

For more details, you can visit the official announcement here.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Nicosia ‘has spent €11m on social integration since 2012’

Tom Cleaver

Aksa ‘made $1bn in profit in Cyprus since 2000’

Tom Cleaver

Massive surge in asylum application cases against Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Deloitte Academy makes an impact beyond Cyprus

Souzana Psara

North authorities ‘performing full audit’ in fake diplomas scandal

Tom Cleaver

Irregular migrants spotted off Cape Greco

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign