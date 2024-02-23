February 23, 2024

‘Diplomacy meets business’ event sees Keve host foreign ambassadors

By Souzana Psara
Keve hosted a number of foreign ambassadors to Cyprus
The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week hosted a meeting with a number of foreign ambassadors, focusing on the symbiotic relationship between technology, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

This gathering, co-organised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, aimed to explore how advancements in technology can drive both businesses and governments towards a digital and green economy.

According to an announcement by the chamber, the event brought together accredited ambassadors in Cyprus and presidents of interstate business associations, highlighting the importance of collaboration between diplomatic representatives and the business community.

Welcoming the guests were Stavros Stavrou, President of Keve, and Kyriakos Kouros, Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry.

Notable speakers, including Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, General Director of the CYENS Centre of Excellence Yiorgos Chrysanthou, as well as Director of Research and Technical Support of the Cyprus Institute Vassilios Tsakalos. Speakers shared insights on fostering innovation and digitalisation in both public and private sectors.

Through presentations and subsequent discussions, attendees delved into strategies for leveraging technology to motivate economic development and address environmental challenges.

The dialogue underscored the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration in advancing these objectives.

This event underscores the commitment to economic diplomacy, aligning with the broader initiative of “Diplomacy meets Business.”

“The joint objective of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), along with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is to foster the connection of diplomats with the business community in Cyprus through these events,” the chamber said.

“Each event focuses on specific themes, with the ultimate goal of strengthening business networking and collaboration between Cypriot and foreign enterprises,” Keve concluded.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

