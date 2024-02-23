February 23, 2024

Mercedez-Benz safety systems being tested on Cyprus roads

GlobCom Company, in collaboration with SEGULA Technologies, is conducting tests on Mercedes-Benz vehicles’ ADAS/AD sensory equipment on Cyprus public roads, over February 12-March 25, 2024.

This project marks an important and necessary step towards the development of future automated driving functions, contributing to safer roads and an expected reduction in roadside accidents, injuries and fatalities. During this testing period, a skilled team of drivers are operating series production vehicles with ADAS/AD (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems \ Autonomous Driving) sensors and specific recording systems. The cars do not have any autonomous driving functions, or other actively interfering driver assistance features. The driver always maintains full control of the vehicle and is responsible for its operation.

As supplier of the test vehicles, GlobCom Company prioritises safety and ensures responsible, safe operation to protect all road users, adhering to local road safety regulations, norms and standards as part of their quality assessment. Both GlobCom Company and SEGULA Technologies are committed to respecting Cyprus legislation, sovereignty and national security, having coordinated, consulted and received approval for the testing activities from the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection of Cyprus. The tests are being conducted in compliance with EU GDPR rules on Cypriot roads, in particular in Strovolos, Lakatamia, Limassol, Larnaca, Aradippou, Paphos and Kato Polemidia.

