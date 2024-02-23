February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia offers free BLE tags to disabled drivers

By Antigoni Pitta01
smart disabled parking, parking app, application, Bluetooth Low Energy devices
Bluetooth Low Energy devices

Nicosia municipality on Friday announced it will be giving out 1,000 free BLE tag (Bluetooth Low Energy) devices to disabled users of its parking app, to help limit illegal parking.

In a statement, the municipality said that as of September 2023, as part of the Smart Nicosia project, it has offered residents the Smart Parking Nicosia App.

The app provides real time information on the availability of parking spaces, both in municipal car parks and street parking spots within the walls.

A particularly important function of the app relates to people with disabilities, the municipality said, explaining that 20 per cent of the smart sensors at parking areas have been placed at disabled parking spots.

To further demonstrate its support, the municipality will be giving out free BLE tags to up to 1,000 people with disabilities, which will automatically detect through Bluetooth whether their vehicle is registered and entitled to a disabled parking spot.

 “With BLE tags, the benefit is twofold,” the statement said. “On one hand, the parking process is streamlined, and on the other, electronic detection helps make traffic checks more efficient and timelier, limiting illegal parking in disabled spots”.

Those interested in participating in the pilot programme can register by filling out a form, found here.

More information about the Smart Nicosia project can be found online at www.smartnicosia.eu.

The project is co-funded by the European Union as part of the Thaleia cohesion policy programme.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Father of teen church robbery suspect remanded

Antigoni Pitta

Harmanci: Zahra Street fight ‘a mafia exercise’

Tom Cleaver

Adult educators empowered to promote digital skilling, lifelong learning

CM Guest Columnist

Three Cyprus beaches in Europe’s top 25

Tom Cleaver

Strike set to hit Tepak

Antigoni Pitta

Hellenic Bank posts €365.4 million profit for 2023 — new lending climbs to €1.2 billion

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign