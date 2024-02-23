February 23, 2024

Protest planned in Limassol over tree cutting

By Gina Agapiou00
Photo: Friends of the Earth Cyprus

Friends of the Earth Cyprus is organising an emergency protest this Saturday following a controversial tree cutting in the Dasoudi area of Limassol.

The environmental group announced via their social media channels on Thursday that they will hold a demonstration at Dasoudi at 11 am this Saturday to protest what they describe as “another incident of violent destruction” in the area.

Over the past few days, the Forestry Department has carried out extensive tree felling at the Yermasoyia ecosystem, cutting down several dozen trees covering an area of 3,000sqm.

Over the past few days, the Forestry Department has carried out tree felling at Yermasoyia, cutting down several dozen trees covering an area of 3,000sqm (Friends of the Earth Cyprus)

According to Friends of the Earth, this action was taken under the pretext of clearing trees damaged by a recent tornado and removing some acacia trees because they are considered an invasive species.

Friends of the Earth Cyprus has condemned these actions, asserting that the justifications provided thus far are inadequate. They highlight the absence of precautionary measures, the lack of a phased removal plan, and the failure to implement sustainable management practices. Additionally, concerns regarding the loss of shade, disregard for public reactions, and the impact on wildlife have gone unaddressed.

“Dasoudi is once again faced with destruction. Silence is not an option,” the group stressed, calling on everyone to attend the emergency protest this weekend.

Their demands include a comprehensive explanation for the tree cutting, the prevention of further destruction, immediate restoration efforts, and transparent decision-making processes that prioritise the well-being of the environment and the community.

The demonstration will be held at the Power Beach opposite the Kean factory.

cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

