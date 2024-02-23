February 23, 2024

Welcome the beach season with Paralimni events

beach tennis 2

Sun, beach and plenty of fun! It may be a little while away yet pretty soon, the coastline of Cyprus will fill with events and travellers. Gearing up for another memorable summer season is the Paralimni Municipality, which in collaboration with Paralimni Youth is organising a handful of exciting events that locals and visitors can enjoy. Three highly-anticipated and annual events are on the horizon.

The Beach Tennis, the Protaras Summer Film Festival and MoonWalk are three of the most popular happenings in Paralimni and Protaras during the summer season and preparations are already underway.

Arriving first is the International Beach Tennis Tournament – Ayia Triada which will realise its fourth edition on June 14-16. Once again Paralimni Youth will put on a three-day tournament inviting local and international beach tennis players to compete by the seaside. Last year, the event gathered 122 athletes, 82 of whom travelled from abroad.

Later in the summer, an anniversary edition of the Protaras Summer Film Festival will arrive, celebrating its 10th year. Free outdoor cinema nights will take place in the central Protaras avenue from July 10 to 28 bringing popular box office hits and more to cinephiles.

Lastly, is a September event that brings to life the seaside promenade of Protaras, filling it with music. MoonWalk 2024 – Rising Moon Edition will take place on Friday, September 20 under the light of the full moon. As pedestrians stroll along the seafront, various different music stages will be set up by local musicians sharing their talents. The repertoire will once again include world music with a focus on showcasing Cypriot artists.

More details about all three events will be announced over the next few months as Paralimni prepares for a buzzing summer agenda.

