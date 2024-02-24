February 24, 2024

Everything all at once: artist talk in Nicosia

Launching a new art exhibition in Nicosia is a discussion event on March 1 with resident artist Angeliki Koutsodimitropoulou at the Thinker Maker Space of CYENS. Architect and visual designer Koutsodimitropoulou will present a new body of work next week titled Compositions for navigating Virtual Context and before the official exhibition open, she will engage in a public talk.

Commenting on the exhibition and its theme, the organisers say: “Everything happens simultaneously, continuously, unendingly. Our awareness of phenomena in our environment is, however, limited. We only know what we can perceive, yet perception is limited; bound by the types and potential of our receptors and to our capacity to analyze the inputs. Space is therefore limited to the capability of our perception. Perception is a variable, defining our position within space. Space defines us but we also define it. How may we perceive space differently, so as to open our perceptual processes to view new features of space? A space with no borders or subcategories; understanding that separation is an illusion.”

The artist talk will take place at Thinker Maker Space in old Nicosia at 6pm next Friday and an hour later the exhibition will officially open to the public, running until mid-March. The event is free to attend yet those interested in attending the talk should register online as limited spaces are available.

 

Compositions for Navigating Virtual Context

Exhibition by architect and visual designer, Angeliki Koutsodimitropoulou. March 1-15. Thinker Maker Space of CYENS, Nicosia. Artist talk 6pm. Exhibition opening 7pm. Monday-Friday: 9am-4pm. www.makerspace.cyens.org.cy

