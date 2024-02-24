February 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Microsoft to expand its AI infrastructure in Spain with $2.1 billion investment

US software giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain through an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years, the company’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a post on social media site X.

The move comes on the heels of its announcement of a 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 billion) AI-focused investment in Germany, spanning the next two years.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details on the investment in Spain.

“Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people,” Smith said.

($1 = 0.9279 euros)

