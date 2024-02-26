February 26, 2024

Filecoin joins forces with Solana; Polkadot and Filecoin competitor anticipated to soar

By CM Guest Columnist03
qube

Filecoin (FIL) recently scored a major victory when it partnered up with the Solana (SOL) network, to offload the data storage load on the latter’s blockchain. The move is expected to improve the scalability of the Solana network and marks a major milestone for decentralized storage solutions. 

FIL prices have grown 43% in the past week thanks to its partnership with Solana and some are calling it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now. 

Filecoin isn’t the only top altcoin causing a stir in the cryptocurrency space. InQubeta’s presale is defying expectations as it reaches the $10 million funding goal with three stages left in its ICO. InQubeta has outperformed Filecoin in the past 12 months, with prices surging 220% compared to Filecoin’s 7% growth. 

Polkadot (DOT) helps to make blockchains more interoperable, allowing for the transfer of assets and data. It was recently added to Coinbase International’s perpetual futures list and its prices have surged 18% in the past month. 

Top crypto to invest in: InQubeta (QUBE) soars past $10 million milestone

$10 million was the funding goal InQubeta’s developers set at the start of its presale, and it only took seven out of the ten stages the ICO is scheduled for to fly past that number. Over 814 million QUBE tokens have been sold so far, making it the top ongoing ICO in the crypto space. 

QUBE costs $0.0224 in the ICO’s seventh stage and some analysts project there will be a 100x uptick once tokens are released on exchanges. The emerging crypto is set for considerable growth in the coming years thanks to the $1.5 trillion in investment capital expected to be guided toward AI by 2030.

InQubeta plans to reshape the artificial intelligence space by providing investors with an alternative way to obtain equity in emerging startups. AI startups that are eligible to use its ecosystem mint reward and equity-based investment opportunities into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that investors buy with QUBE. 

These NFTs are the blockchain version of stocks and investors can buy and sell them on the marketplace whenever they choose. 

InQubeta gives investors the option to invest in AI firms they think have bright futures and the ability to invest in the investment space by holding or staking QUBE. 

Artificial intelligence has already started reshaping how some industries function and it’s expected to cause massive disruption in the next decade. It will also create opportunities for investors to build generational wealth. InQubeta is one of the best options available to anyone wondering which crypto to buy today for long-term gains. qube

Filecoin (FIL) surges 43% after partnering with the Solana (SOL) network

Filecoin intends to help protect humanity’s most valuable information by offering a decentralized cloud storage solution. The project competes with major cloud services like Google Cloud and its integration with Solana indicates a growing number of companies are shifting toward decentralized storage solutions. 

Solana benefits from the partnership by freeing up over 200 terabytes of data on its blockchain, increasing its efficiency and scalability. SOL prices have risen by 333% in the past year and it’s expected to enjoy a lot more growth in 2024, especially if Bitcoin (BTC) prices reach historic highs. 

Polkadot (DOT) poised for price surge

Polkadot enables blockchains to interact with one another and exchange assets, and it’s one of the cryptocurrency projects that are used to build the infrastructure for Web3, a decentralized internet of blockchains. 

Prices have been pretty volatile in the past year, but it has enjoyed consistent growth in the past month, surging by 18%.

Summary

QUBE, DOT, and FIL are some of the options you should consider investing in right now. InQubeta is positioned to enjoy the most growth thanks to bullish attitudes toward AI and the highly-needed investment solutions it delivers. 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

