February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Ten years in jail for cannabis trafficker

By Tom Cleaver01
weed, cannabis, ganja, marijuana

A 25-year-old woman was sentenced to ten years in jail on Monday, after having attempted to smuggle around 9.5 kilograms of cannabis into the country.

The woman had been arrested at Larnaca airport in September, where, after having arrived on an international flight, a check on her luggage was performed by the Customs department.

The check department uncovered five nylon packages containing a combined total of 9.5 kilograms of cannabis.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Great movies overshadowed by smaller ones

Constantinos Psillides

Manure has seeped into a dam, village leader charges

Iole Damaskinos

Jailed for 12 years for cocaine possession

Jonathan Shkurko

Controlled explosions at British base

Iole Damaskinos

New Larnaca park unveiled

Jonathan Shkurko

Zeki Celer elected new TDP leader

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign