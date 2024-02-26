February 26, 2024

Trial date set for suspect in firecracker incident

By Nikolaos Prakas00
larnaca court
File photo: Larnaca court

Larnaca district court has scheduled a trial date in March for a 24-year-old man suspected of throwing a firecracker during an Apoel-Nea Salamina match in January.

According to the court, the man refused to answer any of the judge’s questions and did not enter a plea with the court.

The suspect faces charges of violence at a football match, illegal possession of explosive items, illegal possession and transport of explosive items, fraud, and circulating a fraudulent document.

The court set the date of the trial for March 15.

The incident occurred in January 16, and resulted in a player’s injury.

