Beon Active office launch to redefine modern workspaces

INEX is proud to announce the final construction stage of Beon, the most technologically-advanced Active office in Cyprus. Expected to open during the first quarter of 2024, Beon aims to champion the idea of new Active office spaces by offering a thoughtfully-balanced mix of technology, design and functionality.

Located at the heart of Paphos, Beon is strategically positioned to meet the dynamic needs of today’s businesses. INEX’s human-centric approach ensures its ready-to-move-in offices provide maximum comfort and productivity to their residents. After all, Beon’s 20+ office typologies guarantee freedom of choice for companies, according to their scale and various goals.

Furthermore, all of Beon’s high-quality amenities create an environment that boosts efficiency and encourages teamwork, while contributing to the overall satisfaction of employees. Beon Active office is an ideal solution for businesses of any size: from growing startups and small businesses, to sophisticated large teams who want to establish their HQ.

Beon Active office launch set to redefine modern workspaces

Active office represents both a new standard and the new normal for business workspaces, offering an innovative environment that interacts with its residents and continuously adapts to their needs. This contemporary office solution embodies a holistic approach, addressing all the requirements of modern businesses.

How is Beon different from other office spaces?

  • Technology integration: All Beon’s offices are equipped with the latest technologies, from smart lighting and climate control to automated systems that offer seamless connectivity. The space has a single control centre, through which main users’ interaction capabilities with space functions and smart engineering are realised. All services are digitally accessed.
  • Flexible and modern design: Beon’s building is designed with a focus on flexibility and modern aesthetics, providing a range of workspace solutions, from private offices to collaborative spaces, that accommodate diverse business needs. Beon has flexible space architecture with special zoning that works towards dynamic team interaction. Functional areas can be changed and adapted without undergoing construction and systemic reorganisation of the space.
  • Premium amenities: Beon surpasses the usual workspace experience with its elegant and modern common indoor and outdoor areas, meeting rooms, lounges and shared spaces that work together to create the feeling of a vibrant community hub and promote the residents’ sense of well-being. The focus is on maximising a company’s benefits through the capabilities of the active digital environment.
  • Sustainable practices: Like every project created by INEX, Beon is committed to sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly practices into its operations. From energy-efficient lighting to waste reduction programmes, the facility is designed to minimise its environmental footprint. Engineering solutions helped to reduce electricity consumption by 40 per cent, and air quality is constantly monitored for CO2 emissions and TVOC levels.

The completion of Beon will mark the availability of a forward-thinking serviced office solution for small and big businesses that want to enhance their efficiency and achieve higher results. Interest in Active office is growing every day. Over 10 companies are already working in INEX’s Active offices, among them leaders in their segment – Owlcat, InDrive and Exness – who have already chosen Paphos as an evolving area with a great potential to become the biggest point of attraction for new businesses.

Beon Active office is powered by PropTech operator – BRAINEX, which is a part of INEX Group. BRAINEX is bringing brains to buildings by offering a suite of software and hardware solutions that enable organisations and individuals to amplify the value of their workspace. BRAINEX’s philosophy aims to infuse a building with the technology and adaptability it needs to thrive, while placing the human experience at its core.

Learn more about Beon Active office at: https://beon.center/

About INEX:

INEX is a group of companies and a full-scale developer that creates modern intelligent spaces, establishes active office as a new normal and forms human-centric ecosystem that fulfills today’s needs.

Learn more about INEX at: https://inex-group.com/

