Protest outside parliament, kindergartens shut for the day (Video)

private preschools protest
Private preschool owners and staff protest outside House of Representatives, February 27, 2024 [Christos Theodorides]

Representatives of the private preschools association (Sipek) were protesting the state’s handing of the expansion of early childhood education, outside parliament on Tuesday.

The House education committee discussing the matter with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou at 9.30am. Meanwhile, private kindergartens will remain closed for the day.

The contentious reform of legislation around early education has raised concerns from public teachers’ unions as well as private school owners.

Last year, Sipek charged that the law has caused a great deal of confusion to thousands of parents whose children attend private schools, kindergartens and infant care centres.

The demands of the private preschool owners have to do with the manner in which the state has determined to extend compulsory schooling for children from four-years-old and up, and fears from the private schools that they will lose their right to independent decision-making and autonomy.

Subsidies for private schools

Protesters arrived with white balloons and carried placards with slogans such as, “We ask for job security”, “Private preschool = Quality”, “Respect to taxpayers”, and “No to nationalization of preschools”.

Head of the private preschool association, Laura Heracleous said the private schools require better support and their main demand is for financial assistance to parents who chose to send their child to a private school. The private school owners frame the matter in terms of inclusive education, meaning that all parents should be offered the option to afford a private school, via state subsidization.

The idea to subsidize the private schools came about as a means to incentivize the schools to expand their facilities and increase capacity to take on more students, as not enough infrastructure exists in the public sector to accommodate all children once the compulsory extended early schooling measure goes into effect.

‘Unconstitutional law’

Some unions had proposed that new classrooms be built even if prefab, while others suggested the private preschools should be incorporated into the state catchment-area system, a move Sipek had called “undemocratic”. The private schools say the approach essentially curtails the right-to-choice of private education for parents with particular requirements, among them extended hours, special needs, or a different language of instruction.

The law under debate means compulsory preschool will start for children aged four years, rather than the current four years and eight months. This change would be implemented over the coming three school years.

During the 2023-2026 school years, parents would have the option to enroll their child in public, community or private pre-schools and from 2026-2027 only in public preschools.

Previous education minister Prodromos Prodromou called the law “unconstitutional and virtually impracticable”while former President Nikos Anastasiades had also expressed reservations.

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

