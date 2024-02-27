February 27, 2024

Thanasis Nicolaou’s case ‘a coverup’

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Thanasis Nicolaou's parents have always disputed the suicide ruling

The investigation into Thanasis Nicolaou’s death was negligent and irresponsible, Limassol district court heard on Tuesday.

Jarring statements were made during the inquiry over Nicolaou, who was found dead under a bridge in 2005. Though it was ruled a suicide, his family has been fighting for 18 years to say Nicolaou was killed and his murder covered up.

A day earlier, Nicolaou’s legal team filed a request that sent shockwaves in the courtroom, asking for a police officer to take the stand.

He would be called to state on the record, the details of a testimony he received in January, where an individual confessed that Nicolaou was murdered by a group of people. One man had been named in the testimony.

‘This is beyond negligence’

Nonetheless, the judge on Tuesday ruled that the police officer would not take the stand, as this is an inquiry into Nicolaou’s death, and not a prosecution case.

Meanwhile, Savvas Matsas, an investigator into the case who had been removed by the attorney-general for revealing details of his findings to the media, did not hold back when he took the stand.

“The omissions are so many, so great, that it crosses the boundaries of gross negligence and borders on a cover-up,” he told the court.

“I have never seen a more negligent and irresponsible investigation.”

More shortly…

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

