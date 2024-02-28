February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Metsola to visit Cyprus to encourage voting

By Tom Cleaver00
newly elected president of the european parliament roberta metsola attends a news conference in strasbourg
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Wednesday she intends to visit Cyprus to encourage people on the island to vote in June’s European Parliament elections.

Speaking to journalists, she said Cyprus “has always been in my heart”, and added that she has visited the country on several occasions since being elected to her current position.

She added that she looks forward to visiting again “to encourage Cypriot citizens to vote in the European elections.

She described the elections as “extremely important”, and said it is “the biggest multinational democratic exercise we will see on this continent this year.”

Cypriot citizens should vote in June, she said, adding “otherwise, others will decide for you.

