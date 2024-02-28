February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police make arrest in Nicosia car arson case

By Staff Reporter02
handcuffs
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old resident of Nicosia for an investigated case of car arson committed in the early hours of the same day.

According to the latest report, the car belonging to a 40-year-old man, caught fire around 4.30am on Tuesday. Police and firefighters went to the scene and extinguished the fire, which had already caused extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police investigations determined the fire was maliciously caused by the use of flammable material.

Further investigations brought up testimony against a 31-year-old man, against whom a judicial warrant was issued and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Investigation by the Nicosia CID is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Sunny and warm

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Who will maintain Cyprus’ wonderful culture and nature?

CM Guest Columnist

Widespread road violations during nationwide campaign

Jonathan Shkurko

Benefits system for disabled to be overhauled

Elias Hazou

Minister, church sign MoU on antisemitism

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign