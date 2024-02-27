February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating car fire in Strovolos

By Staff Reporter05
car fire
Photo source: CNA

A fire that broke out in a car in Strovolos cause extensive damage to the vehicle early on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the fire broke out at 4am while it was parked in front of its owner’s house. Fire fighters arrived to extinguish the blaze and the scene was put under guard, pending investigations to ascertain the fire’s cause.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Nicosia kiosk robbed at knife point

Staff Reporter

Sections of Limassol highway and Nicosia roads closed for maintenance

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Warming up, thin dust

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus second-worst in EU for workplace gender equality

Tom Cleaver

Three migrant boats arrive over two days

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign