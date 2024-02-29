Putin warns West of risk of nuclear war in his annual state-of-the-nation address

President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address on Thursday to Russia’s elite, updating them on the war in Ukraine, Moscow’s nuclear capabilities, and its relationship with the West.

The speech comes two weeks ahead of a presidential election in which Putin is expected to win another six-year term in a landslide.

Here are highlights from his speech, which was delivered to members of both houses of parliament, state officials, military commanders and soldiers.

ON THE WAR IN UKRAINE

“Today, when our homeland is defending its sovereignty and security and protecting the lives of our fellow countrymen in Donbas and Novorossiya (regions of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed), the decisive role in this righteous struggle belongs to our citizens, our unity, devotion to our native country and responsibility for its fate.”

“These qualities were clearly and unambiguously manifested at the very beginning of the special military operation, when it was supported by the absolute majority of the Russian people. Despite all the trials and bitterness of losses, people are adamant in this choice.”

“We did not start this war in Donbas. As I have said many times, we will do everything to end it, to eradicate Nazism. To fulfill all the tasks of the special military operation. To protect the sovereignty and security of our citizens.”

ON RUSSIA’S POLITICAL SYSTEM AND THE WEST

“Russia’s political system is one of the pillars of the country’s sovereignty. We will continue to develop the institutions of democracy and will not allow anyone to interfere in our internal affairs.”

“The so-called West, with its colonial behaviour and habit of fomenting national conflicts around the world, seeks not just to hold back our development – instead of Russia, they want a dependent, declining, dying place where they can do whatever they want.”

ON DIALOGUE WITH THE UNITED STATES

“Russia is ready for dialogue with the United States of America on issues of strategic stability.”

“Recently there have been more and more unsubstantiated accusations against Russia, for example that we are allegedly going to deploy nuclear weapons in space. Such innuendo, which is nothing but innuendo, is a ploy to draw us into negotiations on their own terms, which are favourable only to the United States.”

“Therefore, we have every reason to believe that the words of today’s American authorities about their alleged interest in negotiations with us on strategic stability issues are demagoguery… On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, they simply want to show their citizens and everyone else that they still rule the world.”

ON SENDING NATO TROOPS TO UKRAINE

“The West provoked the conflict in Ukraine, in the Middle East, in other regions of the world, and continues to lie, without any embarrassment, saying that Russia allegedly intends to attack Europe.”

“There has been talk about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine. But we remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to our country’s territory. But now the consequences for possible interventionists will be far more tragic.”

“They must realise that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilisation. Don’t they get that?”

ON THE ARMS RACE

“We understand that the West is trying to drag us into an arms race. They are trying to wear us down, to repeat the trick they succeeded (in pulling off) with the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

“Therefore, our task is to develop the defence-industrial complex in such a way as to increase the scientific, technological and industrial potential of the country.”

ON COMBAT READINESS

“The combat capabilities of the armed forces have increased multifold. Our units firmly hold the initiative (in Ukraine). They are confidently advancing in a number of operational directions, liberating new territories.”

ON MISSILES

“Strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness for guaranteed use.”

“The hypersonic dagger aircraft system has not only been put into service, but is also being used with high efficiency to hit particularly important targets in the course of the special military operation.”

“The hypersonic sea-based complex Zircon has also already been used in battle. The hypersonic units of the intercontinental range Avangard (and) the laser systems Peresvet are on combat duty. The tests of the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile are being finalised. And the unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon… The first mass-produced Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles have been delivered to the troops.”

ON THE POVERTY RATE AND SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES

“The problem of poverty is still acute, it now directly affects more than 9% of the population. And among large families…the poverty rate is more than 30%.”

“We need constant work aimed at improving the quality of life of families with children, at supporting the birth rate. For this purpose, we will launch a new national project called ‘Family’.”