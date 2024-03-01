March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver09
nov 23 23

In today’s episode, an investigator will face criminal charges for deliberately failing to properly investigate the road death of Andreas Loizou in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Attorney-general ordered the trial of Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kursat be suspended since the key witness in the case is dead.

Elsewhere, parliament gave the nod to the establishment of a deputy ministry for migration and asylum.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

