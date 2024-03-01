March 1, 2024

Minor earthquake detected off Lefka coast

By Tom Cleaver01
seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake.

A minor earthquake was detected off the coast of Lefka on Friday morning, according to the north’s met office.

The earthquake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 8.48am.

It occurred 148 kilometres away from Lefka at a depth of 38 kilometres.

