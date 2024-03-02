March 2, 2024

Something new: March essential shopping guide

By CM Guest Columnist04
The time to stock up on some staples is here says CHRISTIANA MICHAELIDOU

We have already seen it all this year when it comes to trends, couture and new arrivals. Designers decided not to keep us waiting and gave us a taste of all their seasonal ideas in one go. New goodies have been arriving on our favourite websites every week with what staples we should be adding to our wardrobes. Here are our favourite items to add to your got-to-have-it-as-soon-as-possible list.

THE BASICS

For starters there is not a chance in a million that you don’t need in on the limited-edition collection with Kate Moss’ timeless photographs by Terry O’Neill on your t-shirt, matched with the Ines Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans by DARKPARK, the half-moon leather shoulder bag by the Row and the Fiona Suede Boots by Amina Muaddi. Not gonna lie you can even match it together, and there you go, the most perfect outfit which you can both dress up and down, wear for day and night (and everyday even as it is such a cute one).basic amina muaddi 1175 eurbasics darkpark 545 eurbasic the row 1780 eur

 

BLACK IS ALWAYS BLACK AIN’T IT

Black is elegance and radiance, and I don’t think it will ever change. You can never go wrong with black. Dolce & Gabbana has been keeping the standards high when it comes to elegance with their absolutely stunning square-neck sleeveless midi dress, matched perfectly with Jimmy Choo’s crystal-embellished mules. He has never let us down. There could not be anyone else other than JW Anderson in the group with his small corner leather tote bag which will be an absolute statement not just in March but the whole year, and last but definitely not least is the bomb corset by Nafsika Skourti, the definition of sensual, trendy and well… perfect.black jw anderson 790 eurblack nafsika skourti 540 eur black jimmy choo 1.000 eur

 

FOR THE OCCASIONS

We are always in need of something different, something unique and something that feels like it was made especially for us when it comes to fashion items. Sequin, embellishments, tulle, embroidery and patterns are all key words for achieving this goal. 16 Arlington, ETRO, AREA, PRADA and Nafsika Skourti have literally made our dreamy closet come true.occassion nafsika skourti 590 euroccassion 16 arlington 1165 euroccasion area 315 eur

MONOCHROMATICS

Don’t we all just look for something simple sometimes, that is easy to throw on, and we have the gods of fashion to thank on this one. Christopher Esber once again has done his miracle with the palladium strapless dress that shouts main character in silver. TOTEME would not and could not leave the stage unnoticed with the most classic shepherd’s check trench coat. Proenza Schouler with their off-shoulder, fitted crepe blouse that can be worn in so many ways, Alexander Wang who once again doesn’t seem to fear any competition as he makes the competition with his belted shirt minidress in black and of course here comes Tom Ford with the gorgeous buckle court pumps that have definitely, rested their case.mono proenza schouler 855 eurmono tom ford 964 eur mono wang 955 eur

 

READY, GREEN, GO

Green has been the ‘it’ colour for the past year. One of the easy ones to match, yet also one of the few which is also hard to keep up with. Too many shades of green but the designers this year did not fear anything, going all in just to prove that it can be timeless and not boring. Zara’s line this year has definitely overcome our expectations, from army style dresses to tulles and ruffles, trench coats and crepe blouses. Keeping it classy once again, Nafsika Skourti’s designs are out of this world. As are those of Etro and Gianni Chiarini, who never disappoint.

greeen etro 690 eur green zara 45.95 eur gianni chiarini 177.50 eur

