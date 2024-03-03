March 3, 2024

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

By Tom Cleaver02
A 42-year-old man from Larnaca is in a critical condition after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Saturday evening.

The man was riding on the road between Agros and Palaichori when he lost control of his motorcycle, it overturned, and he was dragged up the road.

He was eventually dragged into oncoming traffic, where he was hit by a car travelling in the opposite direction.

He was taken to the Nicosia general hospital.

A second motorcyclist, who was travelling behind him on the same road, also came off his motorcycle, breaking his arm and his shoulder blade. Doctors have said he is “out of danger”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

