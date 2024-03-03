March 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Seven men and chunks of concrete found in car in Paphos

By Tom Cleaver02
police car at night
File photo

Seven men, some chunks of concrete, and wooden bats were found by police in a car in Paphos in the early hours of the morning.

Police stopped the car at around 2am and said they had found “various offensive instruments” in the car.

All seven men were arrested on suspicion of illegally “possessing offensive instruments”.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

