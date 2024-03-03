March 3, 2024

Today's weather: Partly cloudy

Partial clouds in Paphos district

Sunday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with the possibility of isolated rain or storms in the afternoon in the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will mostly be light to moderate, between three and four Beaufort, but will be stronger in the west and the south.

Overnight, cloud cover is expected to persist, with temperatures due to drop to six degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and three degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost will form.

Isolated rains in the mountains and inland is forecast for Monday, with partial cloud cover elsewhere, with clearer weather expected on Tuesday.

