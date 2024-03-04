March 4, 2024

EU supports Cyprus’ humanitarian Gaza corridor

By Andria Kades
der leyen
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission will support Cyprus’ initiative to implement a maritime humanitarian corridor, its president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Her post on X came after a call she had with President Nikos Christodoulides, which she described as “excellent”.

“The EU Commission will support the implementation of Cyprus’ maritime corridor initiative. We applaud your leadership.”

Cyprus’ maritime humanitarian corridor dubbed ‘Amalthia’ was recently discussed during a visit by US officials to Cyprus.

Von der Leyen said she and Christodoulides also discussed efforts to tackle migration challenges.

The corridor has sparked mixed reactions, with Palestine saying it is opposed to the initiative, amid fears Israel may instrumentalise it to displace Palestinians. Cyprus’ government has stressed the corridor will only be used for aid.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

