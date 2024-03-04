March 4, 2024

Unrest in Paphos community following attempted theft with assault

Paphos police on Sunday re-arrested seven men for an investigated case of illegal assembly and carrying weapons to incite terror. Initially, the seven were arrested for illegal possession of offensive instruments in Kato Paphos.

According to the police, officers on patrol stopped the suspects, aged 19 to 36, shortly after 2am while they were in a car close to a large supermarket.

Inside the vehicle various offensive instruments, including clubs and rocks were reported to have been found, and the seven were initially arrested for this offence.

New arrest warrants were issued for them on Sunday and all seven were re-arrested for conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, participating in an unlawful assembly, carrying a weapon to incite terror and carrying an offensive instrument.

According to police, the seven were suspected to be heading to a specific location where around 30 members of the Syrian community had gathered in an altercation following a burglary.

At around 4pm on Saturday afternoon police had arrested a 21-year-old man for the burglary, which had allegedly been carried out with other perpetrators, who assaulted the three residents with knives and other weapons.

The three men, aged 20, 23 and 25 had reported the assault to the police around 1am on Saturday. The three were transferred to Paphos general hospital where the 20-year-old was confirmed to have suffered a traumatic head injury, the 23-year-old facial bruising and cuts, and the 25-year-old bruising and traumatic injuries to his hand and torso.

Paphos CID is continuing investigations into the incidents.

