March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

President stops CyBC appeal over sick journalist

By Andria Kades02
Evdokia Loizou (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

President Nikos Christodoulides has stepped in to stop the state broadcaster (CyBC) from appealing a €1 million payout in damages to journalist Evdokia Loizou.

In a statement on Tuesday, Loizou said the president’s intervention put an end to her suffering.

“With his personal intervention to prevent CyBC from proceeding with an appeal I am truly relieved and at last I will soon be able to travel with peace of mind for the first time in years.”

Nicosia district court ordered CyBC to pay Loizou €1 million in damages after it found the state broadcaster was responsible for her encephalitis.

The journalist had reported a slew of medical issues were related to her working conditions, in a legal battle that lasted over a decade.

CyBC said it would appeal the ruling, however Loizou’s lawyer Michael Vorkas said Christodoulides was the only one who could put a stop to the CyBC’s appeal.

This is because the president appoints the CyBC’s board and “he has a say over what happens in all public organisations, which belong to the state.”

In a statement, Loizou said Christodoulides had made the decision on Friday after her press conference.

“The announcement for the appeal was made by the general director of CyBC Thanasis Tsokos and not by the board,” the journalist said based on “information she had received.”

 

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

