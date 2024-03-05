March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minister reaffirms commitment to agriculture

By Iole Damaskinos00
Åðßôñïðïò ÐåñéâÜëëïíôïò Ìáñßá Ðáíáãéþôïõ
Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou

One of the government’s priorities is ensuring the sustainability of the agriculture sector, with fair and stable incomes for farmers, improvement of their quality of life, and food security, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said on Tuesday.

She was speaking after the House agriculture committee, where she had outlined to MPs her ministry’s plans through 2028.

Countering criticism over the state’s lack of support for farmers faced with increasing production costs, Panayiotou said the ministry was examining targeted measures to support them and recalled that Cabinet had decided to set aside €4 million to this end.

She also noted that the ministry was seeking to improve its risk management plan for the industry, in terms of [expediting] payment of compensation following crop failures, as well as building infrastructure that, to the extent possible, would shield farmers from adverse weather events.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

New monastery gets green light from environment department

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus companies included in Europe’s fastest-growing list

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Medical association to investigate jailed doctor

Andria Kades

Swedes deny support for Cyprus’ safe Syria plan

Tom Cleaver

‘We’re still working on it’ – diplomats on prospects for peace in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus unemployment drops by 13.8 per cent in February 2024

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign