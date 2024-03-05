March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Potential criminal offences found at Shooting Federation (updated)

File photo

Police are investigating after potential criminal offences were found at the Cyprus Shooting Sport Federation, it emerged on Tuesday.

Two scathing reports were compiled by the sports and ethics protection committee, which were handed to Attorney General George Savvides.

The legal service said on Tuesday that Savvides had recommended the police investigate the result of the two reports, which “indicate potential criminal offences”.

The sports and ethics protection committee handed three reports to the attorney general’s office between November 2 and February 1.

For two of the three reports, according to Savvides, there were grounds to open criminal investigations.

As for the remaining one, disciplinary measures for individuals mentioned will be handled by the committee internally.

On January 12, the sports and ethics protection committee issued a statement, saying that “all three reports indicate a disappointing situation”.

“Investigating officers identified 31 individuals who may have committed criminal offences,” their statement said.

“It was found that there are groups of individuals [associated with the management of shooting ranges in Cyprus] operating in a manner contrary to law, and it was also found that several of the identified offences occurred due to lack of control by the competent authorities.”

The three reports combined exceed 5,500 pages.

Last month, the Cyprus Shooting Sport Federation (SKOK) rebuffed the committee’s findings in a statement, saying “they create false and far-fetched impressions.

“It is unreal to read that 31 people who may have committed criminal offences have allegedly been identified,” SKOK said.

“Writing 5,500 pages means that the committee is spending time and money unnecessarily, as it should be known that the members of the federation are clubs, seven in total, and not natural persons.”

“We want to reiterate that the federation acted legally and that it remains at the disposal of the police,” SKOK concluded.

