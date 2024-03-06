March 6, 2024

Celestyal, Cyprus Martime Academy sign key MoU

Celestyal, Cyprus Martime Academy MoU to empower cadets

Celestyal and the Cyprus Maritime Academy have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in the field of maritime education. Under the agreement, Celestyal will offer full scholarships to aspiring Cyprus Maritime Academy cadets, thus confirming the company’s commitment to train young talent from the island and wider region aboard its ships.

The partnership will empower young cadets via training on Celestyal’s new ships – the Celestyal Journey and the Celestyal Discovery – while, thanks to the scholarships offered, young mariners will gain invaluable experience, being prepared for successful shipping industry careers.

“The collaboration with the Celestyal logoCyprus Maritime Academy reflects Celestyal’s firm commitment to maritime education,” noted Celestyal CEO Chris Theophilides, who is also a Cyprus Maritime Academy Board of Governors member. “Through the scholarships, we provide training opportunities on our new ships and nurture Cyprus’ future talent, thus contributing to the development of the wider maritime industry.”

In turn, Executive Director of Intercollege Cyprus Maritime Academy logoand the Cyprus Maritime Academy Nicolas Kythreotis expressed his own optimism and anticipation for the partnership’s results.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Celestyal and we sincerely thank the company for its support of our Academy and of the cadets who wish to pursue a career at sea,” he said. “This collaboration attests to our shared vision for the advancement of maritime education in Cyprus, and the cultivation of skilled professionals in the maritime industry.”

About Celestyal

Celestyal, an award-winning and year-round cruise company, continues to set the standard for unmissable travel experiences in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Arabian Gulf. Built on a foundation of unique Greek heritage, the company excels in delivering exceptional hospitality, while ensuring genuine cultural immersion both onboard and onshore. Operating two brand-new vessels, accommodating up to 1,260 passengers each, Celestyal prioritises highly personalised services, establishing a high-end environment that welcomes over 100,000 passengers annually from more than 130 different nationalities.

The company’s unique approach, informed by valuable passenger feedback and market insights, has contributed to its continuing success in the cruise industry. Celestyal’s vision extends beyond the shores of Greece and the Mediterranean, aiming to redefine the cruising experience. As the company looks to the future, its dedication to providing authentic and unmissable experiences, reaffirms the company’s vision of offering travellers a unique and enriching exploration of diverse destinations.

