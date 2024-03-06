March 6, 2024

Govt to set maximum price for water at airports

By Tom Cleaver02
The government on Wednesday announced its approval of a bill which would give it the power to set the maximum price of some products, including bottled water, at airports and ports.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said the bill would allow the government to set maximum retail prices of products “at specific points of sale”.

He added that the bill concerns places which are effectively closed markets, such as airports and ports, and that it “probably also concerns hospitals”.

He accepted that some retailers may react negatively to the plan, as, “they would like to be able to set prices themselves in a free market.”

However, he said, “when it comes to some products, such as water, the price must somehow be controlled, because at these specific points of sale some prices are not justified.”

The bill will now be submitted to parliament.

