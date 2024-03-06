President’s first year speech mere ‘sugarcoating’

Opposition political parties on Wednesday described President Nikos Christodoulides’ speech on his first year in office as underwhelming and predictable and dismissed it as an attempt to “sugarcoat the situation”.

Commenting on the president’s speech from the previous evening, opposition Disy spokesman Onoufrios Koullas was on CyBC saying more results were needed and fewer public relations soundbites.

Initially, Koullas said that they were not against Christodoulides making a speech to inform but boiled it down to just further PR moves.

“Efforts to sugarcoat some things don’t calm the public but enervate them further,” he said.

Good decisions were taken but, in some cases, decision-making was too timid.

Referring to the Cyprus problem, Koullas said that the president must clarify his positions and consult with the parties that support him.

Meanwhile, also weighing in opposition Akel said that the speech added nothing new.

“The speech added nothing new to what we have been hearing from the government this whole time, said Akel spokesman Giorgos Koukoumas said:

“And I believe it [the speech] won’t change the people’s minds about the government.”

He also he denied the statement Christodoulides made on Tuesday that he doesn’t having the backing of any political party.

Koukoumas said that he is supported by three parties now.

Christodoulides was elected under the name ‘independent’ in 2023, but had the backing of three centre parties, Diko, Depa and Edek.

“Communications can win you an election, but they cannot give you a five-year governance programme,” Koukoumas said.

In a further statement, Akel said that what was worse is that Christodoulides didn’t understand the problem.

“What he needs to understand – and correct – is that the government lacks vision, lacks an understanding of the needs of society, and suffers in its ability to govern and manage,” the party said.

They added that he is “no political orphan” coming from Disy and being under former president Nicos Anastasiades’ wing, and whenever he needs, he has the support of Diko, Depa, Edek and far right and nationalist Elam.

Chiming in a further statement, Disy added: “Communication policy does not bother us. It bothers the citizens themselves and confirms that the president does not understand the magnitude of the real problems.

“Nor does the shifting of blame to others indicate that the right messages are being received. We expect more determination, boldness and responsibility from the government, and less communication.”

Meanwhile, attempting to save face after the glaring criticism on Christodoulides’ speech and his low poll numbers, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the work “accomplished” is fully in line with the government’s goals.

“We have a historic responsibility to implement the president’s governance programme,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential palace and asked to comment on criticisms by opposition parties through posts in relation to references made by the president, the spokesman said: “Yesterday, on the occasion of the completion of one year in office, the president had the opportunity to present, through a brief message and then by answering questions from journalists, the achievements of the government in its first year.

“We believe that the work that the government has accomplished is fully in line with the goal we have set, the improvement of the everyday life of citizens.”

Letymbiotis also brushed off statements from Akel and Disy as campaign tactics in the run up to elections for municipality officials and EU MPs in May.

“We have also seen the convergence of views between Disy and Akel. And that is why we understand that we are entering a campaign period, but we must remember that above all, the progress of our country, the implementation of specific projects, specific measures.

“We, as the government, the president himself, remain committed to this goal.”