March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

PVs for All ‘not for everyone’

By Rony J. El Daccache072
photovoltaics web

‘Photovolatics for All’ scheme is “not for everyone” Energy Minister George Papanastasiou said on Wednesday.

Turkish Cypriots and those living in refugee camps filed complaints about their ineligibility to submit applications due to their lack of property ownership.

In response to the complaints, Papanastasiou recommended virtual netting and meter installations to measure electricity usage and stressed that all tenants living in an apartment building also must consent to the installations.

“Roofs are a shared space in apartments and the same thing applies to Turkish Cypriot real estate,” he said.

 

 

