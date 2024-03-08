A minute with Evie Markidou Awad Yoga Teacher

March 8, 2024

Where do you live?
I live in beautiful Limassol with my wonderful husband and our two lovely children: a four-year-old son and our 10-month-old daughter.

What did you have for breakfast?
A cup of green tea and after my yoga practice, I enjoyed a mango smoothie!

Describe your perfect day
There may not be a perfect day, but a day spent fully with my family, along with a full yoga practice and sharing my passion with others, fills my heart.

Best book ever read?
Brida by Paulo Coelo is one of my favourites. It’s a story that reminds me to embrace my uniqueness and follow my heart.

Best childhood memory?
I grew up spending much time in nature and being with my family, on camping trips, it is one of my favourite memories!

What is always in your fridge?
Broccoli, broccoli, broccoli

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Honestly with two kids mostly kids songs!

What’s your spirit animal?
Elephant is my spirit animal. It symbolises strength, wisdom and a deep connection to family. It reminds me to approach life with grace, resilience, and a loving heart.

What are you most proud of?
I’m proud of who I’ve become and the family I’ve made!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
The last scenes of Jim Carrey from the movie The Truman Show where he finally breaks free from the artificial world he has been living in and steps out into the real world, facing the unknown but embracing his freedom. It’s a powerful moment of realisation.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
My dad!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
I wouldn’t do that! I live in the exact moment. I believe everything happens for a reason and a purpose.

What is your greatest fear?
I wouldn’t say fear but more as a concern of not finding balance between my practice, teaching and being there for my kids.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Everything will unfold as it should, enjoy the journey.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
I’m no longer dating:) but disrespect is a vice I won’t accept.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Gather my family and favourite people at the beach, spending the day together sharing stories, laughter, and love. Appreciating each moment! Enjoying the sunset I love and all the colours of the sky, the magic of this world. Finding peace, acceptance, and fully living in the now.

 

