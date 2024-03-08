March 8, 2024

Trial set for man accused of attempted murder

Famagusta district court

The trial of the 32-year-old man who attempted to kill a woman by dousing her with gasoline will start next month, police announced on Friday.

The attempted murder took place in Xylotymbou on February 29. That day, according to Famagusta police spokesman, Steve Theodoulou, the suspect visited the house of a 33-year-old woman and doused her with a flammable substance, namely gasoline.

He is also alleged to have dragged her out of her house by her hair and, after retrieving a knife, made threats against her life, causing her terror.

As a result of the attack, the 33-year-old suffered abrasions in various parts of her body.

Consequently, the man faces charges of attempted murder, assault, causing actual bodily harm, psychological violence, stalking, threats, and carrying a weapon among others, the spokesman said.

On Friday, he was referred to a direct trial which is scheduled to commence on April 3 before the Famagusta criminal court.

Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

