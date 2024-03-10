March 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More than 2,000 migrants deported this year

By Staff Reporter
migrants outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
Migrants outside the Kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of Nicosia

Over 2,000 people living in Cyprus illegally were deported or repatriated this year, police said on Sunday.

The statistics span from the beginning of 2024 up until March 8.

Specifically 2,247 migrants were deported or repatriated this year, while for the same period in 2023, the number was at 1,645.

A police bulletin said the last flight for forced deportation took place on March 5, in collaboration with Frontex.

This is the third such participation for Cyprus’ police in Frontex operations for the year.

Police said its efforts with the migration department to “maximise” the number of returns is ongoing.

