March 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

The shocking slow death of poisoned feral cats

By CM Reader's View013
letter mavro

I am sure all who live in Cyprus are (sadly) aware of the deliberate act of feral cats “poisoning”. The slow death is horrific. Recently I personally witnessed and experienced, the death of several feral cats within the local residential multi-cultured community where I reside (Paphos).

Avoiding a graphical report of circumstances, I express my gratitude to all the other community residents (of all nationalities) who did, and have, come together to support each other during this unjustified emotional experience of the “mass killing of our feral cats”, and assist wherever possible to try and keep the innocent ferals alive which have taken the poison, and when without success, perform a respectful burial. We are yet to find the culprit.

We all praise and applaud the phenomenal work of animal charities, and hope that justice is served upon the humans who intentionally aim to kill “our cats and dogs” without remorse or regret. “Shame be upon you”.

What are the Lawmakers doing in the matter? And do the police care?

RIP my dear “Mavro” – my cat who was a victim of this recent “mass poisoning”.

Janice Ruffle, Paphos

