March 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Apply for postgraduate studies at University of Cyprus

By CM Guest Columnist03
The University of Cyprus (UCY) is pleased to announce that applications for admission to its postgraduate programmes (Master and PhD level) for the academic year 2024/2025 have already begun! UCY offers over 100 graduate programmes of study in a wide range of subjects, many which are taught in English.

All applications must be submitted online and the deadline is April 2, 2024.

Why choose UCY?

UCY has achieved significant milestones since its inception, reflecting its commitment to excellence. In fact, UCY is the leading university in Cyprus, as evidenced by its positioning in the global university rankings. In the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) for 2023-2024, UCY holds a position in the range of #701-800, the only university in Cyprus to appear on this prestigious list. This ranking reflects UCY’s standing on a global scale based on various academic and research criteria. Furthermore, in the Times World University Rankings, UCY secured a notable position at #501-600, highlighting its reputation for outstanding education and research. Additionally, it ranked #64 in the Emerging Economies University Rankings, emphasising its impact in developing regions. In the QS World University Rankings, UCY stood at #368, while achieving the 53rd position in the QS Emerging Europe and Central Asia Rankings.

Inclusion in these rankings, together with the fact that UCY is widely acknowledged in international academia among students and graduates, and by major employers, is not at all incidental. There are many reasons why UCY is considered among the Euro-Mediterranean’s top academic institutions. These include:

For more information about UCY’s postgraduate study programmes and application process, please contact the Graduate School:

For any further information about UCY, please contact the International Relations Service:

