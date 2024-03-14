March 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Bank of Cyprus acquires €58.4 million loan portfolio

By Kyriacos Nicolaou044
bank of cyprus boc

The Bank of Cyprus on Thursday announced that it has acquired a restructured loan portfolio, with a total gross accounting value of €58.4 million, as of December 31, 2022, from state-owned asset management company Kedipes.

In its announcement, the bank stated that the portfolio transfer represents “a significant move for the bank towards increasing its loan portfolio”.

“As the largest bank,” it added, “it continues its strategy to strengthen its healthy portfolio and enhance its market share, always with the aim of better serving its customers and rewarding its shareholders”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Paphos hotels pessimistic ahead of three-day weekend

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Arikli suggests political parties merge

Tom Cleaver

Keve reiterates support for intercommunal trade in meeting with UN envoy

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector trial postponed

Tom Cleaver

Tatar’s daughter insists diploma is real

Tom Cleaver

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign