Getting ready for Fengaros

By Eleni Philippou05
1. experience fengaros music village

With the arrival of spring, attention is already turning to warmer weather and a busy events agenda. Come summer, all the favourite festivals will return. One festival is already preparing for another thrilling edition in Kato Drys but before its performers take the stage, it gathers musicians, creatives and followers for a week of masterclasses and connection. Fengaros Music Village is back.

The week of July 25 to 30 will be the eleventh edition of the Music Village, taking place before the big annual music festival. Once again, artists will gather in the picturesque village of Kato Drys for six intensive days of learning, playing and networking. Though there is still a while to go until the event takes place, organisers are busy planning its programme and its artists are preparing workshops for another epic edition of creativity in the rural village.

“What in recent years has become a hub for knowledge exchange and creative collaboration Fengaros Music Village will nurture a broad network of artists once more, ranging from music enthusiasts to amateurs to established professionals,” says the team. “This year, the series of daily workshops will make up three main pillars that cover a range of topics within the scope of music and performing arts: Pillar 1: Traditional sounds, textures & words, Pillar 2: Modern songwriting, improvisation & techniques and Pillar 3: Vocal and Performing Arts (Voice, theatre and movement).”

Participants of any level are welcome to register for a single workshop, led by industry professionals. Morning and afternoon workshop sessions will fill every corner of the village with music while the evenings will be filled with the Fengaros Music Village’s infamous jam sessions at the village’s central coffeeshop that everyone can join for free.

 

Fengaros Music Village 2024

Six days of masterclasses with industry professionals. July 25-30. Kato Drys village, Larnaca district. Information & Registration: www.fengaros.com/MusicVillage

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

