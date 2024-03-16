March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kombos heads for Brussels

By Tom Cleaver00
kombos2
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is to travel to Brussels on Sunday to take part in the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council.

The council will convene on Monday is expected to discuss the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine, and developments in Belarus.

EU foreign ministers will also hold a video conference with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and review other matters including the political situations in Niger and Haiti, as well as relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In addition to taking part in the council, Kombos will also hold a series of meetings with his EU counterparts.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Christodoulides to travel to Egypt

Tom Cleaver

Four wanted for vandalism and attacking construction workers

Tom Cleaver

‘No timetables’ for next steps, Holguin says

Tom Cleaver

Exhibition steps inside art therapist’s studio

Eleni Philippou

Aid ship’s cargo successfully unloaded in Gaza

Tom Cleaver

Paphos man arrested for setting car on fire

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign