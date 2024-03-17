March 17, 2024

Gas leak leaves one in hospital

One person was taken to hospital with light burns on Sunday following an explosion caused by a gas leak in Larnaca.

According to the fire service, the explosion occurred at around 10.50 after gas leaked from a heater in a home in the Ayios Anayiros area.

From the force of the explosion a window was shattered, while two sofas caught fire.

One person who was in the house at the time was taken to Larnaca general hospital by ambulance where they were treated for light burns to the face.

